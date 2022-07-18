New Delhi, July 18: Amid sloganeering of the Opposition members demanding discussion over price rise, the Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned for the day.

The Lok Sabha proceedings will resume at 11 a.m. on July 19 (Tuesday).

Earlier on Monday, soon after the proceedings of the Monsoon Session began, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

However, the House resumed for the day amid sloganeering, after the voting for Presidential candidate. Harbhajan Singh Takes Oath as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

As the House met for the first time in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, three MPs, took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the first day of the session.

Earlier on Monday morning, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over 'Centre not allowing Delhi CM to visit Singapore' and demanded a discussion on the issue.

