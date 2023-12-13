New Delhi, December 13: On the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, a major security lapse took place in Lok Sabha as two unidentified men managed to enter the Lok Sabha hall from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday. Wednesday’s security breach brought to mind the threats made by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on December 6 this year. The banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Pannun had issued a threat to India through a video in which he said he would attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13 following an alleged foiled plot to kill him.

In the video, which featured a poster of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan), Pannun said a conspiracy to kill him by the Indian agencies had failed. He asserted that he would respond by attacking the Parliament on or before December 13. Parliament Security Breach: Mallikarjun Kharge Seeks Amit Shah’s Statement on Security Lapse, Piyush Goyal Accuses Congress of Playing Politics (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, the two people who created a massive security scare in the Lok Sabha were overpowered by the MPs and the security personnel in the House and handed over to the Delhi Police. The two have been identified as Manoranjan Kumar and Sagar Sharma. Sharma's visitor's pass was issued on the reference of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP Prathap Simha. Security Breach in Parliament: Accused Identified, FSL Collects Samples (Watch Videos)

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali took to X and said, "In a chilling reminder of the Parliament attack 22 years back on the same day (Dec 13), a man jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha MPs area. The breach could have put the lives of MPs in danger. It has exposed chinks in the 56 inch armour. The man was a guest of a BJP MP." He also posted the picture of the visitor's pass of one of the accused and the shoes in which he hid the yellow flares that he lit later inside the Lok Sabha.

