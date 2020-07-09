The Producers' Guild of India (Guild) and the Indian Film and Television Producers' Council (IFTPC) may have partnered with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to set up a relief fund for daily wagers, but the trying times and the stringent government regulations mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the producers calling for cost cuts to stay afloat. At such times, Gaurav Chanana's production house Lucifer Circus has decided to be a true empath. Given the new guidelines by the government that allow entertainment units to work on alternate days resulting in daily wage labourers getting half their usual salaries, Lucifer Circus has decided to pay these workers for the day lost at their ad shoot starting this July. The reason is to ensure that the daily wage workers do not have to worry about the consequences of a skipped day of work.

Actor-Producer Gaurav Chanana feels that it is the right thing to do. “It is a tough decision, as budgets have been and will continue to be slashed, and an extra sanitization cost has to be added,” he admitted.

“It will be difficult for producers to shell out that extra money as all of us will be looking to save costs to prepare for the impending drop in revenue as well as having no work in lock down and less work post lockdown, yet we need to help those who need it more than us."

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, finds this move unbelievable in this time of cost cuts. “If this is true, then we welcome the gesture. We would like every producer to think about their workers and technicians this way and vice versa moving forward. We (the industry) welcome producers who strive to making progress in these tough times with love. We laud Gaurav Chanana and Lucifer Circus," says an emotional Tiwari. "The Federation vows to stand with a producer like him whenever needed.”

Amit Behl, Jt Secretary, Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) appreciates the benevolence of Chanana. "On the actors' front, a lot of us have been asked to take pay cuts. The TV producers have been mentioning that the broadcasters have been asking them to do so. In such times, if a production house is being extra benevolent, we are very grateful to them. There are a lot of challenges, and the government move is keeping in mind COVID requirements. Many technicians have not received payments, and at such time, if somebody would be paid double, it is awesome."

Producer Vivek Budakoti of Katha Kottage who, despite his show 'Patiala Babes' going off air continues to pay a stipend to his team to tide them through COVID, is elated at Gaurav Chanana's initiative. He says: “It has been a difficult time for everyone. We took the step to pay our team a stipend to hold our team's hand in tough times though our show Patiala Babes was off air and we are still paying them. It was a personal choice we made. The choice made by Lucifer Circus is highly commendable, we all much appreciate such noble initiatives. At this time, budgets are slashed and there are restrictions for our safety. It is not easy. But it feels nice to see goodness. We at Katha Kottage believe that goodness begets goodness."

Gaurav Chanana has the last word. "I am not doing this out of generosity. It is simply that I have seen hunger, and would like it if at least the daily wage earners *When producers slash budgets, Lucifer Circus doubles daily wage workers' pay!*

