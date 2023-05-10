Lucknow, May 10: A retired 80-year-old Army officer was attacked and knocked unconscious by a robber in his home on Thimaiyya road in Cantonment area here.

He regained consciousness after three days and has been discharged from the hospital. Lt Colonel (retd) Keshav Goel suffered a deep wound on his head as the attacker hit him with a sharp object. In his complaint, the officer said he woke up on the night of April 29 to go to the washroom and found a miscreant standing in the gallery.

"He attacked me with a sword-like object. I suffered a deep cut wound in the middle of my skull but luckily my right eye was saved. I began to bleed but by God's grace I did not fall on the ground and called my helper. The robber probably got nervous and fled. My helper called the police. I was rushed to the Command Hospital," he said in his FIR, lodged after he was discharged from hospital.

"My helper told me that I fell unconscious after the attack and was completely drenched in blood. A police team rushed me to the hospital and my life was saved," he said. "I am an eighty-year-old veteran officer and how could I harm anybody. The incident needs a deep investigation to get to the bottom of the incident," he said.

SHO, Cantonment, Raj Kumar Singh, said that an FIR under the charges IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is underway.

