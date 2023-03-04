Palghar, March 04: Four armed persons barged into the office of a transport company and robbed cash and valuables from the staff in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The gang of robbers forced their way into the office at Betegaon in Boisar on Friday afternoon, said the official.

They threatened the employees with knives and tied them up before taking away their gold jewellery and money, said Sachin Navadkar, public relations officer of Palghar rural police.

The criminals also forced a tea vendor, who was there at the time, to part with his gold ring, he said. Police are yet to ascertain the exact value of the loot, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.