Govind Raghuvanshi, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, addressed the media at Raja Raghuvanshi's residence in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, showing ]solidarity with the grieving family. He also denounced his relations with Sonam Raghuvanshi after she turned out to be the one who orchestrated the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. "According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family," Govind said. "If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged," he added. Chilling details emerged in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case where it was revealed by the police that Sonam Raghuvanshi not only orchestrated the killing but also watched him die. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police’s SIT Grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha and Others in Shillong.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

'Hang Her If She's Culprit':Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother

