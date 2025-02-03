A man who went too deep into the waters during the Basant Panchami bathing festival today, February 3, at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj found himself in a life-threatening situation. Gulshan, a young resident of Varanasi, began to drown near Sangam Nose after venturing into deep water. His family, helpless and frantic, called for help as he struggled. Fortunately, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stationed nearby sprang into action and rescued him promptly. The dramatic rescue, captured on video, has gone viral, with social media users praising the swift action of the NDRF. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government Brings Fresh Measures After Stampede Deaths During Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

NDRF Rescues Drowning Youth at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

महाकुंभ में बसंत पंचमी के स्नान पर्व पर एनडीआरफ की सक्रियता से एक युवक की जान बच गई. संगम नोज के पास स्नान के वक्त युवक गहरे पानी में चला गया और डूबने लगा. युवक को डूबता देख उसे परिवार ने मदद के लिए गुहार लगाई. वहां पर मौजूद NDRF के जवानों ने बिना किसी देरी के युवक को बचा लिया.… pic.twitter.com/lMmCGwe0uP — ABP News (@ABPNews) February 3, 2025

