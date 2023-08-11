Mumbai, August 11: In a heartbreaking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a mother and son died in two separate road accidents in the state. Police officials said that the mother and son died in accidents which took place 12 hours apart. The mother was killed in a bike accident which took place in Rewa district. On the other hand, the son passed away while he was rushing from Indore to attend his mother's last rites.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Rani Devi (55) and her 22-year-old son Sooraj Singh. After the double tragedy, both the mother and the son were cremated together at their native village in Rewa's Jatri. Devi has lost her husband a few years ago. An officer privy to the case said that Devi brought up her three sons and three daughters after her husband passed away. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: SUV Collides Head-On With Oncoming Truck in Sagar, Six Killed (See Pics).

The officer also said that Devi was staying with her eldest and youngest sons, Prakash and Sunny, in the village while Sooraj was living in Indore. The bike crash took place on Wednesday when Rani Devi was on her way to her maternal place with her son Sunny. The accident took place when a motorcycle allegedly rammed into them in Dabhaura, nearly 12 km from their village.

Both Devi and her son were rushed to a local hospital which referred them to Rewa. However, Devi breathed her last on her way to Rewa. Meanwhile, her son Sunny suffered fractures in the accident. Soon after he received news about his mother's death, Sooraj along with his friend and a driver left for his native village in order to attend his mother's funeral. However, the car reportedly crashed at Rampur Baghelan in Satna district around 100 km short of his village. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Cop, Wife Killed, Two Injured After Bus Collides With Car in Bhind.

"We received information around 7 am. It seems a tyre burst and the car spun out of control and hit a parked truck. All three were rushed to Rewa Hospital, where Sooraj died and the other two are being treated," Sandeep Chaturvedi, Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge said. The sudden passing away of the mother and her son has left the entire village in anguish.

