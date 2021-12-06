Indore, December 6: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district by an unidentified person. The matter surfaced when the girl became pregnant. The incident took place in August in the Gandhi Nagar area of the district. The accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was returning home. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the 16-year-old was reportedly raped when she was returning home from her uncle’s house. The accused was on a bike. She stopped the minor girl on Bada Bangarda Road. When the girl was found pregnant, she narrated her entire ordeal to her family.

A complaint was lodged against the accused. In the complaint, the girl said that the accused gagged her mouth and dragged her into the bushes and raped her. The accused even threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Rapes Minor Girl Multiple Times In Surat; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. After coming home, the girl did not tell anybody. However, the health of the girl deteriorated. She was then taken to a hospital. In the check-up, it was found that the girl was pregnant. The minor girl then revealed everything to her family.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter to identify the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).