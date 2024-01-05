Indore, January 5: An unmarried 16-year-old girl gave birth to a child here in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. The girl's health is reported to be in a critical state after the delivery of the baby. As per reports, police are investigating a suspected case of rape in the ongoing inquiry and have arrested a man in connection with the case. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Simaria police station and has shocked the small community in the area.

According to a report in Cnn-News18, the police received a phone call from Primary Health Centre about a minor girl who had come with her mother for check-up. The police promptly reached the hospital to probe the matter. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the minor girl was at the final stage of her pregnancy. Subsequently, she gave birth to a baby girl and was referred to Panna District Hospital for treatment. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old School Girl Gangraped By Seven Youths; Five Accused, Including Minors Arrested.

In the wake of the incident, the police launched an investigation and collected statements from family members. Subsequently, they extended their inquiries to the neighbourhood as well. After the preliminary investigation, a local man from the area was arrested for questioning. The police suspect that the girl may have been raped by the accused. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

"We have registered a case and investigation related to the matter is underway", said Aarti Singh , additional Superintendent of Police. In another shocking incident, a woman was arrested in Assam's Biswanath district on charges of killing her newborn baby just hours after giving birth. As per reports, the accused tried to bury the child near her house after the murder. However, the neighbours saw her and informed the police.

