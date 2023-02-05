Thane, February 5: A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra's Dhule district was arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping and threatening a woman, police said on Sunday. The accused, who is the chairman of an NGO, was arrested from Dhule on Thursday, senior inspector of Kongaon police station said. Mumbai: Dombivli Banker Molests Woman on Her Way To Work at Thane Railway Station, Victim Raises Alarm; Accused Arrested.

According to the police, the accused had organised a programme in Dhule two months ago and got acquainted with the victim at the event. The accused befriended the victim, who had separated from her husband. He brought her to Mumbai on the pretext of networking and raped her, an official said. Thane Shocker: Man Kidnaps Two on Suspicion of Stealing His Wife’s Purse in Bhiwandi, Demands Rs 50,000 Ransom From Their Relatives; Arrested.

The accused allegedly took the victim to lodges in Bhiwandi and Kalyan areas in Thane district and repeatedly raped and tortured her in the last two months, he said, adding that he had even threatened the woman at gunpoint. The victim lodged a complaint with Kongaon police station on Wednesday and a case was registered, the official said.