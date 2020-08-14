Mumbai, August 14: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains across several places in Maharashtra today. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today.

Mumbai has been pummeled by incessant rain since Wednesday morning. Light showers with isolated intense spells were recorded across Mumbai and suburbs through the day on Thursday. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 5.6 mm rain in nine hours (8.30 am to 5.30 pm), and the Colaba station recorded 2.2 mm of rain, according to an Indian Express report. Uttarakhand Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Chamoli Districts, All District Magistrates Asked to Stay Alert.

IMD's Weather Forecast For Today:

In addition to this, heavy rain was recorded in the catchment area of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, in 24 hours, ending at 6 am on Thursday. Due to the heavy rains since the start of August, the water stock has reached 60.17 per cent of the total capacity.

On the other hand, IMD has predicted light rainfall at isolated places over and adjoining areas of Delhi during the next 2 hours.

