Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, January 8: A 34-year-old employee with the police department allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday, officials said. Prima facie, the deceased, who worked at the office of the Beed superintendent of police, was facing financial issues and was under stress after appearing for the sub-inspectors recruitment exam recently, they said.

Anant Ingle allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the SP's office in Beed, an official from Shivajinagar police station said. The police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.