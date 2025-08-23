In a life-saving operation at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, Dr Ankur Bajaj and his team successfully removed an iron rod from the head and shoulder of a three-year-old boy, named Kartik, who fell 20 feet from a terrace while playing on Janmashtami. The boy’s parents had initially approached a private hospital, which quoted INR 15 lakh for the surgery, but turned to KGMU, where the operation was completed for just INR 25,000. The six-hour procedure posed extreme challenges, including positioning the child safely with the rod still embedded and cutting it without causing further injury. Dr Bajaj led a team of neurosurgeons and trauma specialists, coordinating efforts even as his own mother was receiving treatment in the same hospital. After the successful surgery, Kartik remains in the Paediatric ICU, with stable vitals and showing gradual improvement. The child’s father praised the doctors, calling KGMU a "temple" and the medical team "Gods" for their extraordinary skill and courage. Lucknow: Woman Sits in Middle of Road, Twirls Head and Swings Arms Outside Lohia Hospital in Vibhuti Khand; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Dr Ankur Bajaj Removes Iron Rod From 3-Year-Old’s Head in Lucknow

Meet Dr. Ankur Bajaj > A 3 year old child, Kartik, fell from a terrace while playing on the day of Janmashtami. > A rod went through his shoulder and head. > A private hospital asked for 15 lakhs. > His parents took him to King George Medical College. > Dr. Ankur and his team… pic.twitter.com/D7WNSPEFjn — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) August 23, 2025

