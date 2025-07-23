Mumbai, July 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert from Mumbai and neighbouring areas and a red alert for various other districts in the Konkan region, predicting heavy rainfall over the next two days. Mumbai witnessed incessant showers since early Wednesday morning, due to which some low-lying areas like Andheri subway were waterlogged and vehicular movement was affected in parts of the city, civic officials said.

Amid the downpour, traffic snarls were witnessed at key locations, including on the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway. In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 47.77 mm, 33.10 mm and 53.92 mm, respectively, the civic officials said. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City, Netizens Share Videos of #MumbaiRains As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till July 23 (Watch).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai said the Konkan region and ghat areas in Maharashtra will get heavy downpour due to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. "In the next 24 hours, a low pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal and the impact of it will be visible on Konkan region of Maharashtra," RMC official Shubhangi Bhute said.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued for these places on Friday. The weather department has also given a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday. Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, Rain Predictions: Light to Moderate Showers Likely in City on July 23, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

The red alert has been maintained for Raigad and Ratnagiri on Friday as well. The IMD has issued a red alert for ghat areas of Satara, Pune and Kolhapur districts on Thursday, and the ghat regions of Satara and Pune on Friday. A red alert implies a "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively.