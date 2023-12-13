New Delhi, December 13: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to look into the urgent listing of a plea filed by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

“Please send an email. I would look at it right away,” CJI Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on Moitra’s behalf and made a mentioning seeking directions for urgent listing of the matter. Mahua Moitra Expelled by Lok Sabha in ‘Cash for Query’ Case: CJI DY Chandrachud To Take Call on Listing of TMC MP’s Plea, Says Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Justice S.K. Kaul, the senior-most puisne judge of the top court, refused to pass any directions relating to listing of the plea and asked Singhvi to mention the matter before the Chief Justice after the Constitution Bench hearing is over. Mahua Moitra Expelled by Lok Sabha in 'Cash for Query' Case, TMC Leader Equates Expulsion With 'Hanging by Kangaroo Court' (Watch Video).

Moitra has moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on December 8. In her plea, the MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency has called the decision of her expulsion as "unfair, unjust and arbitrary". The action against her was taken following the Ethics Committee probe on 'cash for Parliament questions' charge.

