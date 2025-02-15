Mainpuri, February 15: A wedding photo posted online led to the rescue of a 17-year-old girl, months after she was abducted on May 18, 2024, while heading to a coaching institute in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. For eight months, the Class 11 student was trafficked across multiple cities, raped, and sold multiple times before reaching Ajmer, Rajasthan, where she was bought for INR 3.5 lakh by Vishnu Mali, who wanted a “young bride.”

Mali, excited about his marriage, shared photos online, which reached Mainpuri, where someone recognised the missing girl. Police acted swiftly, arresting Mali in Rajasthan and bringing the girl back home. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

During the investigation, it was found that Neeraj, a man from a neighboring village, had abducted her. She was first taken to Etawah, where she was drugged and raped, then sold to Ravi and Bobby in Agra. Eventually, she was trafficked to Ajmer and sold by Asha Jain, who arranged her forced marriage to Mali. Mali’s family admitted to purchasing her due to difficulty in finding a bride. Pune: School Boy Pays INR 100 As ‘Supari’ to Friend To Rape and Kill Girl Student Who Complained Against Him; Principal, 2 Teachers Booked for ‘Cover-Up’.

Her parents had searched desperately and reported her missing. Initially, the case was registered as kidnapping, but after the girl’s rescue, charges of rape, human trafficking, along with the Pocso Act were also added.

"A case of kidnapping was initially registered. We're now investigating the case in detail and legal action will be taken against all those who are responsible for her harrowing ordeal,” Mainpuri SP (rural) Anil Kumar said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

