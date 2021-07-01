Dehradun, July 1: Major General Jagjit Singh Mangat, Vishisht Seva Medal, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor, Indian Military Academy bid adieu to his Alma Mater on July 1, 2021 after a challenging tenure of 16 months. The Academy pursued a dynamic training regime with strict COVID-19 protocols during this period. A number of transformational efforts have been actualised and the Academy received appreciation from Army Training Command for its stellar standards showcased during the Passing Out Parades conducted amidst the prevailing conditions.

General Officer is now moving for his next assignment at Army Headquarters. During a simple & solemn ceremony held at Indian Military Academy, the General Officer handed over the Baton of Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of this prestigious training establishment to Major General Alok Joshi.

Major General Alok Joshi is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and was commissioned into The Rajput Regiment on 19 Dec 1987. He has commanded a formation in Counter Insurgency Operations in Jammu & Kashmir. Officer is moving in after a successful command tenure and carries varied operational experience having served in different terrains/ sectors.