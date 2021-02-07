Ayodhya/Lucknow, February 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's relentless quest to expedite developmental projects came to the fore when he directed the officials to speed up various projects at Ayodhya in order to make it as a world-class destination for domestic and international tourists. The development of Ayodhya should be amalgamation of religion and modernity.

CM reviewed the projects at Ayodhya threadbare and made it clear that the curiosity of the world community towards this religious place has been increasing day by day as the grand Ram temple construction is gaining momentum. " We have to set an example before all and be counted as far as meeting the expectations of the devotees from all over the world whose footfalls will increase with every passing day,'' he said. He said that the number of pilgrims is increasing and the guides should be trained according to the new infrastructure that is being developed here. Deadlines should be set, works should be carried out in a time-bound manner,” CM Yogi said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Temple, Reviews Development Works.

He directed the officials to settle the issues about land acquisition and other logistics at the earliest so that all the works are completed on time. " The commitment to make Ayodhya a world-class destination has to be fulfilled in a given times frame,'' said the Chief Minister who was on a day-long visit to 'Ram Nagri'

The CM instructed to develop 'Ram Ki Paidi' on the lines of 'Hari ki Paidi' in Haridwar and ensure flow of water in river Saryu to start cruise service from Naya Ghat at the earliest. He said many states want to set up their guest houses here as well as the religious organisations, saints and Akahras are also wanting to build temples etc hence the development works are needed to be expedited in right earnest.

“The CM has directed to make arrangements for temporary parking at important places, connecting Chaurasi, Chaudah and Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg with Gram Sabhas and Parks. He also said that there should be arrangements for all basic facilities on the Parikrama Margs for pilgrims besides separate tracks and roads for those walking on foot and those using vehicles. The herbal plants of vedic times to be planted in the green belts in Ayodhya, he also directed.

It should also be ensured that the drains should not fall in the Saryu river and efforts should be made to use the water of these small drains for irrigation purposes. The CM also directed for better lighting facilities at all the ghats, roads, crossings, Parikrama Marg and other places, he added.

“Since every person of the city wants to contribute in making Ayodhya a world-class city, we should also ensure that the interest of the public should not be hampered and people should not face any problems. We have to meet with the standards of cleanliness and the municipal corporation and the administration should work for this,” the CM said.

Emphasising on plans to develop Ayodhya as an eco-friendly solar city, CM Yogi said that the electricity system of the city should be connected with the solar system and solar energy should also be used. He also directed to complete all projects related to the railways on priority including the railway over bridges and (ROB) and develop the bus stand on the lines of the airport. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders COVID-19 Tests for All Lawmakers Before Start of Assembly Session on February 18.

The CM also directed the officials of the administration to communicate directly with the shopkeepers of the markets that have been displaced due to the widening of the roads and other developmental works and ensure relief and rehabilitation for providing employment.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya, CM Yogi first offered obeisance at the revered Ram Janam Bhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple> Later, he met Nritya Gopal Das and other saints at the Swami Mani Ram Das Ji Ki Chavni. He then held a review meeting with the officials at the Ram Katha Museum.