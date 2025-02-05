Malappuram, February 5: In a heartbreaking incident from Kerala’s Malappuram, an 18-year-old girl died by suicide just a day before her wedding. She was reportedly in a relationship with her neighbour before the tragedy occurred.

According to a report by News18, 18-year-old Shaima Sinivar was in a relationship with her 19-year-old neighbour, Sajeer. However, her family arranged her marriage elsewhere against her wishes and got her engaged a week before the wedding. Distressed by the decision, the girl took her own life by hanging at her uncle’s house, where she had been living since her father’s passing, according to the report. ‘Taunted Over Looks’: Husband of Woman, Who Was Found Dead in Malappuram, Arrested for Abetment to Suicide, Deceased’s Father Reveals Chilling Tale of Humiliation and Torture.

Shaima had reportedly told her family about her relationship with Sajeer and expressed her wish to marry him. However, her family refused to accept their relationship and arranged her wedding with someone else. Heartbroken by the situation, she died by suicide. Shortly after hearing the news of her death, Sajeer, unable to cope with the shock, attempted to harm himself by slitting his wrist. Malappuram: 3-Year-Old Infant Found Dead in Bucket, Mother’s Lifeless Body Discovered, Purported Suicide Note Says ‘Unable To Care of Child and Husband’.

He was immediately taken to the hospital and is now reported to be out of danger. Authorities have filed a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, according to the report.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

