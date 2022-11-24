Bengaluru, November 24: Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), an unknown Islamic outfit, on Thursday claimed responsibility for the November 19 Mangaluru autorickshaw blast and warned of another attack in future.

The outfit has also warned the ADGP (Law and Order), Alok Kumar, who is stationed at Mangaluru and personally monitoring the investigations into the blast case. Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Police Launch Probe Against Islamic Resistant Council Claiming Responsibility.

"Alok Kumar your joy would be short lived. You pay for your acts of dominance sooner," the outfit warned. The police sources have confirmed that they have taken the warning seriously. The probe in this regard has already been initiated by Central agencies. Meanwhile, the probe revealed that the suspected terrorist Mohammad Shariq was planning to carry out explosion at Kadri Manjunatha Swamy temple 'Laksh Deepotsav' programme in Mangaluru.

Gokarnanatheshwara temple in Kudroli and Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru were also his targets. The accused had kept the picture of Hindu God Shiva as his display picture on his mobile to conceal his identity, he said. The probe has also revealed that the conspiracy was hatched to carry out blasts and put blame on Hindu organisations and to start debate on Hindu terrorism in the country. Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Accused Mohammad Shariq Wanted To Target Children’s Fest, Say Sources.

A post has been put out on dark net by an Islamic outfit by the name Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) supporting the terror suspect of Mangaluru blast on Thursday. The investigating agencies have taken this development seriously and further intensified operations to get to the roots of terror network.

The statement released by Islamic Resistance Council stated that terror suspect arrested in the case of Mangaluru blast is their brother. The attempt was made to attack a temple in Kadri in Mangaluru city.

"Mangaluru has become fortress of saffron terrorists. Though our attempts this time have failed, we will get ready to carry out another attack by giving slip to state and Central investigating agencies," the statement read.

"Our brother's attempt to attack Kadri Hindu temple has failed. This attack was not successful. The state and Central agencies are trying to arrest our brothers. They are chasing them. However, we have been successful in getting out of the clutches of agencies. In future, another attack will be made," the statement also stated.

The agencies, which suspected the case of autorickshaw blast case to be part of global terror conspiracy, are now verifying the claim by the Islamic outfit. The post is put out in Arabic language. The preliminary probe revealed the existence of Islamic Resistance Movement organisation and there are no traces or history of Islamic Resistance Council, sources said.

The agencies have found some links of IRC to terror outfit Hamas which is active in Iraq, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan. The blast occurred on November 19 in an autorickshaw. The cooker bomb was designed to carry out a large scale attack to fuel communal tension in the coastal region and in the state.

The probe revealed that the attacker initially targeted the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's programme and later wanted to blast it at a children's festival organised by one of the institutions affiliated to the RSS. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had declared that the case would soon be handed over to the NIA.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2022 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).