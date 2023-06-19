An Indian Army soldier was injured in a firing incident in Manipur's Imphal West. The firing took place at Chingmang village during the intervening night of June 18-19. "Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable," Spear Corps said in a statement. Manipur Violence: Government Extends Suspension of Internet Services for Ninth Time Till June 20 to Curb Spread of Rumours.

Indian Army Soldier Injured in Firing in Imphal West:

𝘼𝙧𝙢𝙮 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩 Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire… pic.twitter.com/lyqhbdj8q4 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 19, 2023

