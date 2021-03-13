Mumbai, March 13: Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is allegedly linked to a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren whose stolen SUV with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, has put up a cryptic status on WhatsApp. Sachin Vaze's WhatsApp status says "time to say goodbye to the world is getting closer", according to a report of India Today. Vaze feels he is being made a escape goat. Mansukh Hiran Death Case: Cop Sachin Vaze Files Pre-arrest Bail Plea.

The WhatsApp status reads: "3rd March 2004. Fellow officers from the CID arrested me in a false case. That arrest inconclusive till date. Sensing the history is going to repeat. My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There's a slight difference in the scenario. Then probably I had 17 years of hope, patience, life and service too. Now I will have neither 17 years of further life nor service nor patience to live. I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer."

Vimla Hiren, the widow of Mansukh Hiren, has accused Vaze of killing her husband. Hiran’s body was found in a Thane creek on March 5. His wife has also alleged that the SUV, which was found with gelatin sticks outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, had been with Vaze for four months. Vaze, who has been removed from the Crime Branch unit, has denied these claims.

On February 17, Hiren had left his Thane home for Mumbai in the same Scorpio but the steering got jammed and he left it near the Mulund toll post and took off in a private taxi. The following morning, Hiren and a mechanic returned to the spot but the SUV was missing, following which he lodged a complaint with the Vikhroli police station on February 18.

Barely a week later, the missing/stolen SUV shot into national headlines after it was found abandoned near the home of Mukesh Ambani with 20 gelatin sticks and a purported typewritten threat note in it. (With IANS inputs)

