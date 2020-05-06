Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal Village in Thane, Six Fire Tenders Reach Spot to Douse Raging Flames

Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi Rahnai Village in Thane (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhiwani, May 6: A huge fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to an update by news agency ANI, the fire fighting operations are underway. The fire brigade officials have pressed six fire tenders into action to put off the fire. Meanwhile, the exact cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Fire Breaks Out in a Flat in Atlas Building Near Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, 2 Women Rescued, Cooling Operations Underway.

There have been no reports of any injuries. According to pictures shared by ANI, black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky. More information awaited. Massive Fire Breaks Out in Delhi at a Godown in Tikri Border Area, 30 Fire Tenders Reach Spot to Douse Raging Flames.

