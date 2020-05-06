Massive Fire Breaks Out in Delhi at a Godown in Tikri Border Area, 30 Fire Tenders Reach Spot to Douse Raging Flames

Delhi fire (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 6: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Tikri border area on Wednesday. According to an ANI update, the fire fighting operations are underway and 30 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the raging flames. The exact cause behind the fire is still to be ascertained. More details are awaited on this news.

On Tuesday, a level-II fire broke out in a flat in Atlas building, near Napean Sea Road in Mumbai. Two women were safely rescued from the building, after being trapped due to the fire. The fire started inside the sixth floor of a flat and was confined to two bedrooms. There have been no reports of any injuries. Fire Breaks Out in a Flat in Atlas Building Near Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, 2 Women Rescued, Cooling Operations Underway.

View pics of the massive fire that broke out at a godown in Tikri Border:

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a godown in Tikri border area. 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/A1jHNQugzV — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

In Mumbai, a major fire broke out on the top floor of the Sea Springs building at Mumbai's posh Bandstand area in Bandra in the month of March. Earlier this month, a minor fire broke out in popular Ganpati idol maker Vijay Khatu's godown in Mumbai's Chinchpokli. Reportedly, three fire jets were used to douse the fire.