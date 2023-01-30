Navi Mumbai, January 30: A trip to Matheran has turned into tragedy for a couple after a 23-year-old man died on Saturday at a hospital in Ulhasnagar after sustaining severe head injuries after he had fallen off a horse in Matheran. The tragic incident took place on January 25. The deceased, identified as Mohammed Kashif Imtiaz Shaikh, was on a Matheran trip with his wife along with two of their friends.

According to the report by the Times of India, all four were riding four different horses. Suddenly, the horse, which the deceased was riding, picked up the pace, resulting in the rider losing control and falling off the animal. The man received severe head injuries. He was first taken to Matheran Municipal Council-run BJ Hospital. He was then referred to the government hospital in Ulhasnagar where he succumbed to his injuries. Bihar: Wrestler Dies During Competition in Lakhisarai, Family Alleges Murder (Watch Video).

The police have filed an accidental death report. Speaking to the media outlet, Assistant police inspector Shekhar Lavhe said, "The man was apparently not given any safety gear, including a basic helmet which could have prevented the tragic accident. We are waiting for the family members of the deceased to record their statements before filing a criminal offence following which action will be taken against the horse handlers/owners." Gujarat: Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Into Pit Near Raiya Circle in Rajkot.

Several activists have demanded greater safety measures for the tourists who visit the hill station. The demand for the compulsory use of helmets during horse riding has been raised, but tourists continue to ride horses without helmets.

