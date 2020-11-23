Mathura, Nov 23: A young couple was found hanging from the same tree in Mathura's Piprauli village. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj and Jyoti, both 21-years-old.

They were found hanging from a tree just about 100 metres behind their houses. Both belonged to the same caste.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were in a relationship for the past few years and wanted to get married. Uttar Pradesh Man Hangs Himself in His Office in Saharanpur, Suicide Note Says He Was Afraid of Coronavirus.

However, the girl's parents were not ready to accept their relationship as the duo was distantly related. Jyoti's wedding had been fixed for November 26.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Mathura, Shireesh Chandra, said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and the matter was being investigated.

He said, "No FIR has been registered so far as no complaint has been filed." No suicide note has been found in their respective houses either.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).