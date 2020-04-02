Uttar Pradesh Man Hangs Himself in His Office in Saharanpur, Suicide Note Says He Was Afraid of Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Lucknow, April 2: In a tragic incident, a government employee in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in his office claiming that he was scared of coronavirus. According to a tweet by ANI, the government employee hanged himself in his office in Nakur police station area in Saharanpur on Tuesday. In a suicide note, he wrote that he was afraid of coronavirus. Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police informed that the family members of the deceased said that the man was in depression for a long time. Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 1965, Death Toll Rises to 50.

Earlier in the day, another similar case was reported from Uttar Pradesh in which a person, who was suspected to be infected with the coronavirus and admitted in an isolation ward in Shamli district, ended his life. The patient jumped off an under-construction building where the ward had been set up. According to details by Police, the person had suffered huge losses in his business.

Here's the tweet:

A govt employee hanged himself in his office in Nakur police station area in Saharanpur yesterday. In a suicide note, he wrote that he was afraid of #coronavirus. His family members said that he was in depression for a long time: Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police pic.twitter.com/kL4IarFlMy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2020

Another similar case was reported from Lakhimpur area in Uttar Pradesh where a 23-year-old migrant labourer escaped from a quarantine centre to meet his family. He allegedly committed suicide after learning that police were searching for him. Police said that he had escaped from the quarantine centre twice to meet his family, but officials foiled his attempts both the occasion and brought him back to the camp.