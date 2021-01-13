Lucknow, Jan 13: There will be no celebrations, no cake-cutting and no lavish lunch at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) office this year to mark the 65th birthday of party president Mayawati.

Party sources said that Mayawati had decided not to celebrate her birthday this year due to several reasons --her father's demise in November last year, Covid pandemic and farmers' protest.

She has asked the party workers to observe January 15 as a day of austerity and distribute clothes and blankets among the poor. Mayawati Says Ordinance on Religious Conversions by Uttar Pradesh Government a Hasty Action.

Workers have been asked to distribute blankets, clothes and, if possible, to give financial aid to those in need. Senior party members will be overseeing the functions in various districts.

"This year will mark a huge change from previous years when Mayawati's birthday was celebrated in a huge way. Cakes were cut in every district and the weight of the cakes matched her age," said a party functionary.

This year, Mayawati is unlikely to visit Lucknow on her birthday.

"So far, we have not been informed of her programme to visit Lucknow. Probably, she will remain in Delhi on her birthday," the functionary said.

