MBBS UG Students to be Recruited For Fight Against Coronavirus? MCI Advisory Being Circulated is Fake

Healthcare workers (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 2: An "advisory", purportedly issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI), is going viral on social media, stating that students pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) will be tasked to help healthcare authorities in the fight against coronavirus. "All government and private medical colleges are advised to recruit all MBBS under graduates, interns and students (sic)," read the "advisory". 'Muslims Licking Utensils' to Spread Coronavirus? Old Video of A Tradition Doing Rounds on Social Media With False Claims; Here's The Complete Truth.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday fact-checked the "advisory" and found that it is fake. "A MCI advisory being circulated on social media, stating that MBBS UGs and students will be recruited for assistance in healthcare against #Covid19, is FAKE," the PIB tweeted. The Medical Council of India has not issued any such advisory, the government clarified. Social media is flooded with fake news and misinformation around the coronavirus outbreak. Fact Check: Did Italian Prime Minister or President Cry on Camera Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Here's Truth Behind Viral Picture Post.

PIB Fact Check on MCI Advisory Going Viral on Social Media:

A MCI advisory being circulated on social media, stating that MBBS UGs and students will be recruited for assistance in healthcare against #Covid19, is FAKE.#PIBFactCheck : The advisory is #Fake. Medical council of India has NOT issued any such advisory. pic.twitter.com/QVekk932mT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 2, 2020

Readers are advised not to believe anything and everything that they receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or visit LatestLY to get verified information. The number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, the ministry said on Thursday.

According to government data accessed by The Hindu, the country only has 37,618 isolation beds, 9,512 ICU beds and 8,432 ventilators as on March 24. As on date, the central and state governments collectively do not have more than 60,000 quarantine beds.