New Delhi, December 4: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel over remarks of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the farmers protest in India. The MEA blamed Trudeau's comments for the gathering of "extreme activists" outside the Indian embassy and consulates in Canada.

The top Canadian envoy was further warned that if Trudeau or members of his government continue to make such remarks, the New Delhi-Toronto bilateral ties could be severely damaged. The MEA also asked Patel to ensure that utmost security is provided to the Indian officials based in the consulates of Canada. Justin Trudeau Backs Farmers' Protest in India, Says 'Canada Will Always Defend the Rights of Peaceful Protest'.

"Canadian High Commissioner summoned to Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute, unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," the MEA statement read.

"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada. These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security," it further added.

Update by ANI

We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism: Ministry of External Affairs — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Trudeau, while addressing the community of Canadian Sikhs on the occassion of Gurpurab, marked concern over the protests being led by Indian farmers over the recently enacted farm laws. The agitation, though involving cultivators from across India, is being primarily led by the farmers of Punjab.

"The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest," Trudeau said, amid reports of force being used against farmers marching towards the Indian national capital.

Following the Canadian PM's remarks, demonstrations were also organised by a section of Punjabi diaspora outside the Indian consulates. The Indian government had taken a stern view against Trudeau's comment. Before summoning the Canadian envoy, a statement issued on Wednesday said New Delhi would not tolerate "interference in internal affairs".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).