Meerut, August 15: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly choked his two minor daughters to death in order to settle scores with his wife. The incident took place in Anupnagar Fazalpur area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, is absconding since the killings. Police have registered a case and efforts were on to nab Kumar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stones Friend to Death in Meerut, Arrested.

Kumar's wife recently left his house and went to her parent's place in Jani village after a tiff, according to a report by Times of India. Yesterday, Kumar met his wife at her parents' house and forcibly brought his two daughters home. After bringing the kids at his home, Kumar allegedly killed them, the report added. Meerut Policeman Seen Holding Baby in Objectionable Manner While Mediating Between 2 Groups, Probe Ordered After Images Go Viral.

"On Friday, Arun had gone to take his wife and children back home, but she refused. Following which the couple had a fight and he brought his kids back home and killed them," Station House Officer of Kankerkhera police station Tapeshwar Sagar was quoted as saying. Cops also came to know that Kumar had recently set his home on fire in a fit of rage.

"A few costly articles and documents were gutted. In the ensuing fight, his wife left his home. Efforts are on to nab the culprit," the SHO added. The police learnt that Kumar had been taunting his wife for giving birth to two girls.

They suspect this was one of the reasons of marital discord between the couple. Cops recovered empty liquor bottles from Kumar's house and suspect his habit of drinking could be one of the reasons of frequent domestic fights.

