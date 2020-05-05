MHA Issues Guidelines For Movement of Indians Stranded Abroad, Symptomatic Passengers to Be Taken to Medical Centres

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 5: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures for movement of Indian nationals stranded outside India. The ministry added that passengers found to be symptomatic should be immediately taken to the medical facility, while remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities to be arranged by respective states. They will stay at these facilities for 14 days. 14,800 Indians, 64 Flights From May 7: Centre’s Plan To Evacuate Stranded Citizens From 13 Countries.

The MHA further added that if these passengers test negative after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home and will undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 more days as per protocol. The ministry also said that it will designate state and union territories wise nodal officer, who will facilitate the movement of these passengers after reaching India.

MHA's Guidelines:

Ministry of Home Affairs issues standard operating procedures for movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country. pic.twitter.com/Uct6ukwm8L — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Apart from these, the Ministry of External Affairs will facilitate the thermal screening of the Indian stranded abroad before they board flights. The MHA in its order stated that people stranded abroad need to register themselves with Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded. The cost of travel, as specified by the Civil Aviation Ministry, will be borne by travellers. At the time of boarding the flight. India Reports 3,875 Coronavirus Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 46,711, Death Toll Stands at 1,583.

Earlier, in the day, the government announced to bring back thousands of Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 crisis. This will be the largest overseas evacuation since independence. As per the foreign ministry, over 14800 Indians in 13 countries will be brought back by 64 flights in the first week. Depending on the aircraft capacity, each flight will have between 200 and 300 passengers to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

Schedule of The Flights:

Here is the evacuation plan for Indians stranded in 12 countries abroad by 64 flights by @airindiain starting May 7 pic.twitter.com/4FL1xnFGtx — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 5, 2020

Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. The minister, while addressing a virtual press conference, said private Indian airlines may join the repatriation effort after May 13.