Mumbai, December 23: Maharashtra government allowed watersports, nauka vihar, amusement parks and indoor entertainment activities on Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray-led government further permitted reopening of tourist places outside containment zones.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced to impose night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew will remain in place from December 22 till January 5, 2021. The development came amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

Maharashtra government allows watersports, nauka vihar, amusement parks:

Maharashtra government allows watersports, nauka vihar, amusement parks & indoor entertainment activities & permits reopening of tourist places outside containment zones. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

In fact, for the first time during Christmas and New Year's eve, the mass will be celebrated before 10 pm by all the Churches. The change in timings has been made after the state government introduced night curfew from December 22 to January 5, 2021, from 11 pm to 6 am. Curfew has been imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).