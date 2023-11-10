New Delhi, November 10: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated a 'Mitti Cafe' on the premises of the Supreme Court which will be managed by specially-abled staff. CJI Chandrachud, who was accompanied by other colleague judges, called for members of the bar to support the Mitti Cafe.

Mitti , a social initiative foundation, has 35+ cafes which are managed by hundreds of adults with special needs and have served over 10 million meals. Mitti Cafe Inaugurated Inside Supreme Court Complex, CJI DY Chandrachud, Other Judges Watch As Differently-Abled Children Perform National Anthem in Sign Language (Watch Video).

VIDEO | CJI DY Chandrachud and other judges watch as differently-abled children perform on National Anthem in sign language during an event inside the Supreme Court premises. pic.twitter.com/cDHRMX4wQv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2023

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) works towards the economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities and persons from other vulnerable communities.

