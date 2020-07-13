Panaji, July 13: Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall on July 14 and 15, alerted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. According to a press release issued by IMD, in continuation of the heavy rainfall warning bulletins dated July 11-12, "Very heavy rainfall (rainfall exceeding 11.5 cm rainfall in 24 hours) is very likely over the North Goa and South Goa districts on 14th and 15th July 2020.

Rain is likely to be accompanied with winds of speed 25-35kmph. IMD warned the residents to be prepared for short term waterlogging and disruption of water and electricity in some parts of the state. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Eastern UP to Receive Heavy Rainfall During Next 4 Days, Says IMD.

The other possible impacts of the rainfall could be increased travel times, mudslides and rockfalls, damage to crops, and uprooting of weak trees, said IMD's Goa division.