New Delhi, July 27: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash the northeastern states of India from July 28 to July 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that widespread rainfall is likely over the northeastern states in the coming days, especially over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya till July 30. Moreover, several other states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will also witness heavy rainfall during the same period.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states during July 28 to 30", the IMD release said. The weather agency further added saying that rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during July 29 to July 31; over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during July 28 to July 30. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD.

The IMD said that the heavy rainfall in these regions is due to the monsoon trough, which lies close to the foothills of Himalayas. The trough is very likely to shift southwards from July 29 onwards after which the monsoon rainfall activity is very likely to remain subdued over plains of Northwest and Central India during next 2 days. "Its intensity & distribution very likely to increase thereafter. Convergence of strong southerly/southwesterly from Arabian Sea over northwest India is also very likely on 29th & 30th July, 2020", the IMD said.

