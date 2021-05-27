Thiruvananthapuram, May 27: The Southwest monsoon 2021 is expected to hit the Kerala coast on May 31. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are likely to become favourable conditions for the onset of the monsoon. The normal date of arrival of monsoon in the Indian mainland is June 1. On Thursday, the Southwest Monsoon advanced into some more parts of the Maldives-Comorin region. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: No Delay, Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely From June 1, Says Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy.

Till now, the monsoon has covered a majority of the southeast and east-central regions of the Bay of Bengal. Many areas in Kerala have been receiving continuous light to moderate-intensity rainfall since Monday. Several districts of the state, including Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki, received rainfall between 19 mm and 115 mm in the past 24 hours.

A yellow alert has also been sounded in these districts of the state for May 27-30. Some areas of Kerala are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph between May 29 and 30. According to reports, the state received 126 percent rainfall between May 20-26 as compared to the last year. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest rainfall. Southwest Monsoon Likely to Advance into Andaman Sea on May 21: IMD.

Both IMD and Skymet predicted a normal southwest monsoon in 2021. The monsoon season starts in India when the southwest monsoon first hits the southern tip of Kerala and retreats from Rajasthan by September. This is for the third consecutive year that good rainfall has been predicted by the IMD.

