Mumbai, July 14: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Maharashtra, Konkan region and Goa over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that 'heavy to very heavy falls' are likely over Central Maharashtra and north Konkan and Goa during July 14-16, 2020. These regions will receive isolated extremely heavy falls on July 15. The reason for the scattered rainfall over Maharashtra and Goa is the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast.

The IMD further added saying that the intensity of rainfall over Northeast India has substantially reduced due to the reduction in convergence of lower level southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal and revival of the monsoon trough. "However, Isolated heavy falls are likely over the region during next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 3 days", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Jamui, Dumka and is likely to shift further southwards during next 48 hours. Under its influence, widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over the plains of Northwest India during 15-17 July, 2020 with maximum intensity and distribution of rainfall on July 16.

