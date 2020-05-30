Monsoon 2020: Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala Two Days Ahead of Onset Date of June 1, Reports Skymet

Monsoon (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30: The southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala on Saturday before the actual onset date on June 1, reported private weather forecasting agency Skymet. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet confirmed the arrival of the monsoon in India’s southern state. As per the private weather forecasting agency, all the onset conditions are met. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: No Delay, Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely From June 1, Says IMD.

SkymetWeather in a tweet said, “Southwest #Monsoon2020 finally arrived on the mainland of India, #Monsoon arrived on Kerala before the actual onset date. All the onset conditions, including rainfall, OLR value, wind speed, etc. are met. Finally, the 4-month long festival begins for Indian.” Monsoon 2020: Rainfall to Reach Mumbai Between June 15 and 20.

Earlier this week, the IMD predicted that the monsoon would hit Kerala by June 1. The fishermen were also advised not to venture into the deep-sea fishing till June 4. The IMD in a statement had said, “The monsoon advance will be favourable during May 31 – June 4, due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea. These conditions are very likely to favour monsoon onset over Kerala from June 1.”

It had added, “A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas around May 31.” Meanwhile, on Friday, the state-run weather forecasting agency also issued an orange alert in Idukki state of the state for May 29 and May 30.

In 2019, the monsoon arrived in Kerala by June 8. Due to the late arrival of the monsoon, it progressed at a slow rate, and below-normal rains were recorded in June last year. However, this year, the IMD predicted a normal monsoon. The June-September monsoon season is important for agriculture in India as it provides almost 75 percent of the annual rainfall every year, giving a boost to India’s agrarian economy.