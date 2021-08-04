Bhopal, August 4: The body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. Police suspect the minor was murdered after rape as the girl's hands were also tied. Cops detained a suspect but did not rule out the possibility of gang-rape before the murder. At 11 am on Tuesday, the girl left her house telling her father that she was going with her mother in the forest. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father-Son Duo Rapes 27-Year-Old Woman in Bhopal, Sells Her For Marriage For Rs 60,000.

The mother, however, was unware that the girl was following her. When the mother came back and told her husband that their daughter was not with her, a search was launched by the villagers. Hours later, the girl was found hanging from a tree. Her hands were tied with her scarf, India Today reported. Cops were informed who visited the spot and launched an investigation. They detained a youth who was moving suspiciously around the area. MP Shocker: Woman Forced to Drink Acid By Her Husband in Gwalior; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Strict Action Against Accused.

"We have taken a youth of the village in our custody. He is being questioned. He was spotted suspiciously moving around the area and there are many inconsistencies in his statement. We are waiting for the report of the post mortem that was conducted in the night," the police said, Cops suspect more than one person could be involved in what appears to be a murder after sexual assault.

"There has to be more than one person who either helped the accused hang the body with the dupatta to the tree or were themselves involved in the crime. It is not possible for one man to hang a body to a tree like this," an officer was quoted as saying. Police were questioning the suspect and further investigation was underway.

