Bhopal, November 20: Despite several assurances by officials crimes against women and children refuse to stop in Madhya Pradesh. In a horrific incident, a 9-year old girl was raped and murdered by her uncle, who threw her body in a forest in Narmadapuram district, around 100km from Bhopal. The shocking incident took place on Friday.

According to TOI, the 22-year-old accused, is the husband of child's paternal aunt and was visiting the child's family. On Friday, when the child's parents were at work, the accused took her to a deserted place on the pretext of buying her some chocolates. There he raped her, strangled her and dumped the body in the jungle.

Later in the day, when the girl's parents returned, they were alarmed to find their daughter missing. When they asked about it to the uncle, he said he had no idea about it.

After searching in the village, the parents informed police. The uncle feigned concern and even joined the search for the child. When the cops asked around, they found that she was last seen alive with the visiting uncle. After which the police arrested him.

Under interrogation, he broke down and admitted to the rape-murder and said he had thrown the body in a jungle, the local police station in charge, Gaurav Singh Bundela said.

The girl's body was found in the jungle around 4am on Saturday..

Inspector Bundela said that senior police officers, the heads of five police stations and a police team of 70 personnel started searching in the jungle using searchlights and torches around 11pm. They located the child’s body around 4am. Police are waiting for the autopsy report.

