New Delhi, September 29: Amid the nationwide protests by Opposition against the passing of the Farm Bills (now Acts) in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated that MSP will not only be there in the county but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. Further attacking the opposition he said that they are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that is worshipped by them.

"For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission. Their one more medium to earn black money is finished," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What is MSP? How Is It Calculated to Ensure Fair Remunerative Price For Farmers?

Here's what PM Modi said:

Today these people are misleading farmers over MSP. There will not only be MSP in the country but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. Their one more medium to earn black income is finished: PM Modi https://t.co/bGQXerSvBX — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

He further said farmers will now be able to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere. "But when the centre is giving farmers their rights, these people are opposing it. They don't want farmers to sell their produce in an open market, they want middlemen to earn the profit. They're opposing the freedom of farmers, added PM Modi.

On Monday, Punjab Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire near India Gate in the heart of Delhi during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered widespread agitations in several states. For the past several weeks, there have been protests by farmers and opposition parties over the contentious farm legislations that were passed in parliament last week.

