Lucknow, October 10: The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Three-Day State Mourning on SP Founder's Demise.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites

आदरणीय नेताजी का आज दिनांक 10/10/2022 को सुबह गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को सैफ़ई ले जाया जा रहा है। कल दिनांक 11/10/2022 को दोपहर तीन बजे सैफई में अंतिम संस्कार होगा। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal and Others Offer Condolences on SP Leader’s Demise.

A party source said that it has been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of torrential rains in the state capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).