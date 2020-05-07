Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party Founder, Admitted at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow

Mulayam Singh Yadav | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, May 7: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The 80-year-old leader was hospitalised with a stomach-related ailment at Medanta hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. According to a doctor, the SP leader has been kept under observation after some medical tests. Yadav could be discharged as early as tomorrow, Hindustan Times quoted a doctor as saying.

SP President and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav called on the SP patriarch earlier today. Shivpal Yadav, Dimple Yadav and other Samajwadi Party also visited Mulayam Singh at the hospital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founder of Samajwadi Party. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007 respectively. He was also the Minister of Defence in the United Front government from 1996 to 1998.