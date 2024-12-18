Indian Navy on Wednesday evening confirmed that a naval vessel crashed into a passenger ferry boat off the Mumbai Coast, Killing 13. The Indian Navy said the speedboat went out of control because of an engine malfunction. "Today afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized," the Navy said in the statement on X. "13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Search and rescue efforts have been immediately launched wherein 4 naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine police crafts have been pressed in action for recovering the survivors," it added. Mumbai Boat Crash Video: Clip Shows Exact Moment Speed Boat Rams Into Ferry Sailing to Elephanta Island Near Gateway of India, Killing 2.

Mumbai Boat Crash

Today afternoon, an #IndianNavy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. 13 fatalities have been reported so far. Survivors rescued from the… — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 18, 2024

