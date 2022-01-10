Moradabad, January 10: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped his minor stepdaughter several times in the past two years in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The 12-year-old girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then lodged a complaint against her husband. The accused was arrested on Sunday on the basis of the complaint. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 11-Years Old Step-Daughter in Palghar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl’s mother had married the accused nearly four years ago and used to leave her seven-year-old son and the girl at home while going to work. The family lived in a rented apartment in Moradabad. The landlord told the woman that her husband sexually assaulted her daughter. Upon asking, the girl told everything to her.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused was arrested on Sunday. The accused first raped the girl when she was 10 years. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Daughter in YSR Kadapa District, Films Act WIth Help Of Paramour; Arrested.

“The complaint was lodged by the woman against her husband. We acted swiftly and started an investigation. The accused was arrested and sent to jail while the girl was sent for medical examination,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The police will now be recording statements of eye-witnesses, including the landlord.

