Mumbai, December 17: Much to the relief of commuters in Mumbai, as many as ten air-conditioned local train services will be operated on the Central Railway line starting today. i.e. December 17. The AC local trains in Mumbai will run on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan section from today, replacing the ordinary suburban services, the Central Railway said. According to a tweet by ANI, a local said it is a good step and will be a relief for us in summer. As of now, only staff of the essential and emergency services and those authorised by government are allowed to travel in local trains, considered, as the lifeline of Mumbai, which resumed operations in June.

Central Railway has decided to run 10 AC local services on the section from today. Out of the 10 AC local services, two will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in Mumbai) and Kalyan (in neighbouring Thane), four between CSMT and Dombivli (Thane) and four between CSMT and Kurla, the CR said in a release on Wednesday. Mumbai Local Train Update: Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff Allowed to Use Services.

AC Local Train Time and Schedule:

The first AC local will run at 5.42 am from Kurla and reach CSMT stationat 6.12 am. These train services will run with air-conditioned rakes from Monday to Saturday and will halt at all stations. The last local from CSMT is scheduled at 11.25 pm and will reach Kurla at 11.53 pm. Of the 10 AC local train services, one will run during the peak hours in the morning while two will run during the evening rush hours. In the morning, one AC local service will depart from Dombivili at 7.47 am and reach CSMT at 9.08 am. In the evening, an AC local will depart from CSMT at 5.12 pm and reach Kalyan at 6.42 pm. Another AC local will depart from CSMT at 8.22 pm and reach Dombivili at 9.40 pm. Passengers as permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra government are only allowed to travel in the AC local trains as of now. As per reports, Central Railway has four AC local rakes in its fleet.

This is the first time that the Central Railway (CR) is introducing AC locals on its main line, where services are operated from the CSMT to Kasara and Khopoli. The Central Railway was operating AC local train services on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line before the COVID-19 lockdown came into force in March this year.

Before the lockdown, the Central Railway used to operate 1,774 suburban services on its main line, harbour line (CSMT to Panvel), trans-harbour line (Thane-Vashi/Panvel) and fourth corridor between Belapur and Kharkopar, before the lockdown.

