Mumbai, April 13: A man who allegedly tried to kill his estranged wife in Mumbai was recently sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. As per the details of the case, the 44-year-old Fort resident was awarded the sentence by the sessions court for attempting to murder his wife with a sickle as he suspected she was having an affair. The convicted accused was identified as Manoj Reshim.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Manoj was married to Mansi, but the couple were living separately due to frequent disputes over financial issues. The prosecution told the court that Mansi moved out with their son and earned her living as a domestic worker. However, the accused husband suspected her of having an affair. The prosecution also said that Reshim would follow his wife everywhere. Mumbai Shocker: Solapur Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack at MLA Quarters; Was Staying in Room Allotted to BJP Leader Vijaykumar Deshmukh.

On the evening of January 29, 2020, Mansi was buying vegetables in Bohra Bazaar when the accused allegedly attacked her with a sickle with the intention of killing her. The victim, who sustained stab injuries in her hand, was rushed to St. George Hospital for treatment. Following the attack, Mansi's husband, Reshim, was arrested. During the trial of the case, the prosecution examined Mansi and eight other witnesses. The victim told the court that her husband harassed her during their marriage.

While passing the order, the sessions court observed that the prosecution had proved all circumstances with direct evidence and circumstantial evidence, including spot memorandum and clothes seizure. The sessions court also said that the prosecution proved the motive as the accused had injured his wife with a sickle. On April 4, RD Sawant, judge of the additional sessions court, said that the prosecution proved that the attack was carried out with the "intention or knowledge requisite to murder her". Mumbai: Vishal Gawli Accused of Raping and Killing Minor Girl Dies by Suicide in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Central Jail.

On the other hand, the defence sought leniency, and contending that the accused's entire family was going through a financial crisis. The defence also informed the court that the accused was already behind bars for five years for the crime as he was denied bail. The sessions court considered the plea and sentenced the accused to 10 years in prison and even directed him to pay a fine of INR 5,000.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

