Vishal Gawli, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, committed suicide by hanging himself in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai. The incident occurred while Gawli was awaiting trial for his crimes, which included multiple sexual assaults on minors. His body was sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem, and police confirmed the death, stating that investigations are ongoing. Gawli had been arrested for the brutal crime in December 2024, and further investigations revealed his history of preying on multiple victims, both girls and boys. Kalyan Horror: Man Allegedly Kidnaps and Sexually Assaults 2-Year-Old Girl Near Titwala After Luring Her With Chocolates and Sweets, Arrested.

Rape-Murder Accused Vishal Gawli Dies by Suicide in Jail

Vishal Gawli, the prime accused in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai. His body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination. The Kharghar police have… pic.twitter.com/xXTdfuuPcv — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)